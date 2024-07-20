Express Win Streak Halted, Drop Game 1 to Duluth

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express win streak came to a halt at Carson Park, as they were defeated by the Duluth Huskies 13-6 in a Saturday Matinee.

The game began as a pure pitchers duel, as starters Matthew Hoskins (Georgia) and Ethan Cole (Minnesota- Duluth) combined for 11 strikeouts in the first three innings of todays contest. The offenses would break free in the top of fourth frame, as Duluth pushed across five runs behind a Reagan Reeder (Illinois) two-run home run to take an early 5-0 lead. The Express would quickly answer, as with two outs the Trains loaded the bases with walks from Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Dylan O'Connell, followed by a Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) hit by pitch. Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State) would send a baseball 347 feet over the left-center field fence for a grand slam to bring the Express within one. That would set a single season record for the most grand slams (7) in one year.

It would all be for not, as Duluth kept their offense rolling throughout the later frames, grabbing another nine runs en route to 13 total runs for their hitters. The Express would grab one more, as Dylan Knowles (Cal Poly) scored a pair of runs on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning and an RBI groundout in the ninth, but that would be it for Eau Claire, as Duluth would wrap this game up and seal the win.

The Express deployed a plethora of pitchers today, using a total of six arms in todays contest. Matthew Hoskins (Georgia) got the start, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on no hits and tossing seven strikouts. Ethan Cole (Minnesota- Duluth) got the win for Duluth, as he threw 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit, and striking out four. Rowen Barnes (UC Davis) grabbed the win (2-0), while Hoskins took the loss (0-2). There was no save situation in this game.

The Express look to bounce back and split the series tomorrow in Duluth. First pitch is set for 3:05pm CT at Wade Stadium on NWL+.

