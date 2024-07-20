Honkers Fight But Fall to Thunder Bay
July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers fell for the sixth time in seven games tonight to Thunder Bay 12-5.
After falling behind 4-0 in the first, Grant MacArthur came up and launched an opposite-field home run. Reiss Calvin also homered in the third, his seventh of the year which now leads the team.
Scoring went quiet until the sixth when Augusto Mungarietta hit a sac fly to bring Rochester within one run.
Matthew Lighthall pitched 5.1 stellar innings out of the bullpen, striking out five. However, Thunder Bay scored five times in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
With this loss, Rochester is now in third place in the Great Planes East and two games out of first. Game two is tomorrow, first pitch is at 5:05.
With this loss, Rochester is now 9-6 in the second half and is still one game back of Thunder Bay. They look to bounce back in game two tomorrow.
