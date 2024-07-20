Lakeshore Falls 5-4 in Sixth After Rainout in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wi. - Saturday's game at the Wausau Woodchucks' (14-4) Athletic Park was completed in just over five innings with the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-10) at-bat in the sixth. With second baseman Brady Counsell at the plate for Lakeshore, the game was called, and per Northwoods League rules, the contest narrowly passed the five-innings threshold to credit the leading team with a win. Wausau won the game, 5-4.

Lakeshore got out to a very productive first. After Chinooks All-Star Dominic Kibler and third baseman Ethan Hindle drew walks, right fielder Joey Nerat screamed an RBI single to center. Then, Counsell pulled a double to score Nerat. After one, it was 3-0, Chinooks.

Super-speedster Griffin Cameron got on with a two-out, opposite-field single in the top of the second. Then, he continued a sky-blue-hot season on the basepaths with swipes of second and third. Kibler was then punched out to eliminate the runner in scoring position.

The Woodchucks made the classic boomerang score after the Chinooks missed out. 'Chucks outfielder Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) capped off the second-inning scoring with his 49th RBI of the Northwoods League season with a single to center, tying it at three.

Chinooks starter Michael Gray weathered the storm in the third and fourth innings, facing the minimum in just 27 pitches. Nerat helped him get the job done, finishing the fourth with a powerful 9-5 putout.

Cameron and Kibler continued their run-creating combination in the 1-2 spots in the batting order as they earned places on the corners with Hindle coming up in the 3-3 game. One out. Kibler stole second. Hindle grounded a pitch to second, but the only play for the Woodchucks was at first. 4-3, Chinooks.

Wausau issued a quick reply. After taking a strike, 5'8 ¬Â³ Edian Espinal cranked a home run to left, tying it as rapidly as the Rafters. Galvin popped out the next pitch, but Wausau wasn't done. First baseman Max Soliz Jr. matched Espinal with a home run to left. 5-4, Woodchucks.

Then, in the top of the sixth, weather became too strong. A lengthy delay eventually turned into a completed game at a 1-1 count with one gone in the sixth inning. The Northwoods-League-leading Woodchucks secured a 5-4 win.

With just Sunday's game against the Woodchucks remaining before the Chinooks send Kibler to the All-Star Game in Mankato, MN, Tuesday, Lakeshore needs to right the ship. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (CST) from Athletic Park on Sunday.

Article written by David Jacobs.

