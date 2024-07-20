Rockers Host Dock Spiders in Two-Game Home Series

Green Bay Rockers catcher Jake Bold (left) and infielder Daalen Adderley

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Coming off a sweep of the Chinooks, the Green Bay Rockers (8-8) will host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-12) in a two-game series at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

The Rockers took a commanding lead to start last night's game. Jake Bold (Princeton) hit his seventh home run of the season, this one, a two-run bomb to get in front 2-0. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) added to the lead in the third with a double to right field. Lakeshore managed to get a pair of runs back in the fifth, but Green Bay got them back in the top of the seventh to make the game 5-2.

In the eighth, the Rockers had their biggest offensive inning of the day. Jake Bold (Princeton) came back up with the bases loaded and hit a double to left field to score three more. He would finish the day with six RBIs. Sam Miller (Columbia) and Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) also brought in runs, as the lead extended to eight. The Chinooks managed to get one back in the final frame, but the game would end in Green Bay's favor 10-3.

Today, Landon Victorian (LSU) will make his third start for Green Bay. In six innings, he has allowed just three hits while picking up six strikeouts.

Fond Du Lac is going to be throwing Noah Tschopp (Embry Riddle Aeronautical). He made a relief appearance against the Rockers three days ago, where he allowed four hits and one run in 2.1 innings.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for the second game in the series against Fond Du Lac. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. The Cheese Doodles will perform live music when gates open at noon. Each Sunday home game, fans are invited to partake in post-game catch on the field. Rockers logoed baseballs will be provided by Capital Credit Union for people to use.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

