Chucks Win in Unusual Fashion - Five Innings with Help from Rain

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks take game one of their home series with Lake Shore after rain ends the game during the middle of the 6th inning. The Chucks had a 5-4 lead, and officially win their 40th of the season.

The Chucks gave up three runs in the 1st inning as starter Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) threw 39 pitches and couldn't return for the second inning. Garrett Brogdon (Simpson U) would come in and pitch the remainder of the game.

The Chucks found three runs in the 2nd as Edian Espinal (UCF), Max Galvin, and Luke Pemberton all had hits. Galvin got an RBI, Sam Fischer (FIU), Espinal and Brady Jurgella (Mankato) all scored runs. The Chucks tied it at 3-3.

Brogdon pitched four full innings and recorded seven strikeouts. He only allowed one run in the 5th as the Chinooks took the lead 3-4. The Chucks bats would come up big in the 5th.

It started with Espinal who led off with his second homerun of the season. His HR from the right side of the plate gave the switch hitter one as both a lefty and righty. He tied the game back up 4-4. Two batters later, HR derby contestant Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) hit his 6th HR of the season to take the lead 5-4.

The two homeruns would prove huge, as after a leadoff flyout in the top of the 6th for the Chinooks, rain and lightning would fall on Athletic Park and delay the game. The rain continued and the Chucks came away victorious.

The Chucks will play their final game before the All-Star break tomorrow to finish the series with Lake Shore. First pitch is at 1:05 PM as it is Bluey Day at the ballpark! Kids will also run the bases following the contest!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.