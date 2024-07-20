Madison Mallards Win Thriller, Walk-off Kokomo Jackrabbits on Wild Pitch
July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - Trailing by one run and down to their final strike, Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) delivered a game-tying triple, and two batters later the Madison Mallards (37-16) walked off the Kokomo Jackrabbits (16-38) 5-4 on a wild pitch Saturday night at Warner Park.
The Mallards struck first in the bottom of the second inning when a pair of outfielders collided, allowing Carney to score to give Madison a 1-0 lead.
A pair of runners reached base for the Jackrabbits in the top of the fourth inning, and Eric Harper (NOC Tonkawa) drove them both home with a 2-run triple to give Kokomo a two-run lead. Then in the fifth inning, Joey Cicini (West Chester University) drilled a solo home run to left field to extend the lead to 3-1. It was the first home run of the year for Cicini.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Justin Best (Florida State) delivered a 2-run single to bring home Charlie Marion (Madison College) and Shai Robinson (Illinois State), tying the game at three.
Kokomo added a run in the eighth, setting the scene for a thrilling ninth inning rally by the Mallards. It was the second comeback victory in two nights for Madison.
Carter Daniels (North Carolina A&T) was credited with the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Seth Benes (Indiana) was charged with the loss for the Jackrabbits.
With the win, the Mallards improve to 13-6 in the second half, and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West. The Jackrabbits fall to 5-14 in the second half, and are in last place in the Great Lakes East.
The teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park in the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
