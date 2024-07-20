The MoonDogs Come Out Barking in the First Game of the Big Sticks Series

July 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs come out with fire against the Big Sticks and win 22-9!

Starting on the bump for the MoonDogs was Rylen Bayne (University of Hawaii). Bayne would record 6 innings pitched, 90 pitches, and 5 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would not wait to get started as they started their scoring right away in the first inning of work! Zach Stroh (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would put the MoonDogs on the scoreboard after being walked in, to touch home plate. Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would add to the scoring by touching home due to an error (E5). With Ty Rumsey (University of Evansville) up to bat, Brody Delamielleure (Flordia State University) would score from a passed ball. Rumsey would hit a single, scoring Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) and Connor Bain (Drury University), and then Rumsey would be put out on his advancement to 2nd.

The Big Sticks would fight back to get on the scoreboard, and bring in 2 runs.

The MoonDogs would not stop there, as they would continue to add another run in the second inning! Ben Robichaux (University of Louisana at Lafayette) would hit a single for him to reach base. Robichaux would advance around the bases due to a passed ball and wild pitch, to allow him to stand on third. Stroh would hit a putout, allowing Robichaux to score!

The third inning looked like the first 2, with the MoonDogs extending their lead! Bain would start the inning with a home run! Followed by Bain's home run, Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) would hit a single and reach base. Rumsey would follow up with another home run for the MoonDogs, scoring Neville along the way!

The MoonDogs would tally 2 more runs in the fourth! Delamielleure would start the runs for this inning by scoring from a fielder's choice. Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) would also add a run for the MoonDogs due to a Rumsey sac fly.

The Big Sticks added 1 run to their score.

Let's repeat the top of the fourth for the MoonDogs and add 2 more in the fifth! Stroh would score off of a Delamielleure put out. Fleischhacker would also tally a run from a Duer RBI single!

The MoonDogs would record their first scoreless inning of the game but come out on fire for the seventh! Miranda would score due to a fielder's choice. Then Robichaux would hit a single, scoring Bain! Another error (E5) would bring in Rumsey to continue to extend the MoonDogs lead. But that is not the last of it. Bases were loaded, and Delamielleure would hit a grand slam! With Delamielleure's grand slam, it would bring in Robichaux, Stroh, and Fleischhacker!

Aiden McGee(Minnesota State University- Mankato) would take over on the mound for Bayne. McGee would record 2 innings pitched, 19 pitches, and 1 strikeout!

The top of the ninth would get started off with a home run by Stroh! Miranda would make his way to base due to an error, and this would send Fleischhacker home!

Nick Hentges (Gustavus Adolphus College) will be the second relief arm. Hentges would record 0.2 innings pitched, 43 pitches, and 1 strikeout.

Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern-St. Paul) would be the last arm for the MoonDogs. He would record 0.1 innings pitched and 4 pitches.

The Big Sticks would record 6 runs in the bottom of the ninth.

The MoonDogs would get the win in the first game of the series vs the Big Sticks, winning 22-9! They will be back in action tomorrow for the second game of the series, at 5:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.