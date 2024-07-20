Willmar Picks Up Series Opening Win Over Larks

WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers returned home on Saturday night and treated the fans to a 9-5 win over the Bismarck Larks.

In the first inning Andrew Sojka (CSUN) continued to do Andrew Sojka things, hitting his league-leading 21st home run of the season to make it 1-0.

With Willmar trailing 2-1 in the 4th, Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) recorded his first hit as a Stinger, hitting a big fly of his own to retake the lead at 3-2.

Willmar starter Hunter Possehl (Florida Gulf Coast) settled in after giving up the two in the 2nd, and went on to pitch five innings, allowing just two hits and those two runs.

The Stingers led 4-3 going into the bottom of the 7th, and blew things open.

Five runs came into score in total, the big hit coming from Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) on a 2-out bases clearing 3 RBI double.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Cameron Jensen (Southwest MN State) closed things out with a scoreless 9th to give Willmar their 8th win of the season over the Larks.

The same two teams will be back in action on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

