Stingers Start Doubleheader off Strong, Silence Hot Tots 12-2
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
After watching a 7-0 lead evaporate against the Hot Tots last night, the Willmar Stingers quickly put the loss behind them with a 12-2 win on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader.
The Stingers wasted no time in starting off their day on the right foot as Sean Rimmer blasted a three-run home run for his third in a four-game span.
That wouldn't be the last home run hit by the Stingers in this one as one inning later, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Graysen Tarlow brought home two more with his first homer of the season to make it a 5-0 lead.
Tarlow reached base four times in the win as he also recorded three RBI and a stolen base in addition to his home run.
Nate Zyzda would keep the lead for the Stingers as he pitched six shutout innings where he only allowed six hits and struck out six batters for his first win of the season.
The Stingers would score runs in each of the final four innings which included two multi-run innings in the sixth and seventh.
Drey Dirksen would have the big swing in the eighth inning with a solo home run for his second on the season and career RBI number 99 with the black and yellow.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Nolan Kemp would keep the Stingers in front with three innings of work despite allowing the only two Hot Tot runs in the eighth.
Kemp struck out the side in the final inning to officially seal a Stingers victory in game one of the doubleheader.
The Stingers and Hot Tots will meet again today at 6:35 p.m. for game three of a four-game series.
