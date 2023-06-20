Kenosha Tops Traverse City in Wild Matchup
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI.- The Kenosha Kingfish held on in a nail-biter to top Traverse City in their series finale on Tuesday night.
Kenosha put Ross Thompson on the mound in hopes to get out of their 3-game losing streak. Going into tonight's game, Kenosha was 3-0 in Thompson's starts. Thompson went 3.1 innings and gave up 2 runs to Traverse City, while striking out 4 batters.
Kenosha put up an early two-run lead in their half of the first inning, but the Pit-Spitters were on their tails and did not get off all night. The heroics of Kenosha's offense, including third inning RBIs from Janik and Gober, gave the Kingfish an edge. In the top of the 6th, Traverse City once again tied the Kingfish at 4.
The game remained tied until Reagan Burford stepped up to the plate in the home half of the 8th inning and hit a single to plate his second RBI of the game. His first came off of a triple.
While Traverse City put both the leading and tying runs on base in the top of the 9th, Tucker Shalley came in for the Kingfish and shut down Traverse City's attempted comeback, with a final s
core of 5-4. Shalley has now recorded the most saves on the roster.
The Kingfish will take the field again on Wednesday night against the last place Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.
