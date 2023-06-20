Growlers Are Swept in Madison Despite Four Home Run Game
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Madison, WI - Despite six runs in the first two innings and four different home runs, the Kalamazoo Growlers are swept by the Madison Mallards, dropping game two 10-7.
Kalamazoo would dominate with two outs in the first two runs and once again it would be via the long ball. The Growlers would hit two homers in the first frame, a solo shot from Casen Taggart and then a demolished 450-foot two-run home run to right center from Gabe Springer. The two home runs would be each of Taggart and Springer's second home runs of the Wisconsin road trip. The Mallards would answer in the bottom of the third with three runs after a two-run error from Casen Taggart would be followed up with an RBI ground out.
The Growlers would again put on a three-spot in the second after Banks Tolley would rope one into left-center for his first home run. After a two-run bottom of the second for Madison, the Growlers would extend their lead to two on the fourth home run of the day, this time to the opposite field for Ben Bach's first of the year.
Kalamazoo's offensive onslaught would be entirely silenced throughout the rest of the way as the Growlers for a second straight night would strand 11 runners on base. It would all come crumbling down for the Growlers after three errors brought home another three runs for the Mallards in the seventh, giving them their first lead of the game.
Madison would put the ballgame away in the bottom of the seventh with an opposite-field two-run homer by Ryan Sprock, making it 10-7. K-Zoo would go down in order in the ninth and would drop down to below .500 at 9-10.
K-Zoo is back at home tomorrow, June 19 for their third six-game home stand of the season. The Growlers take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits on ESPN+ with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
