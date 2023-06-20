Rockers Surging into Tuesday Night Matchup with Lakeshore

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay's homestand continues Tuesday night, as they're set to host the Lakeshore Chinooks again at Capital Credit Union Park. First Pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

On Monday night, the Rockers won the first game of a two-game set with the Chinooks 7-5. The game was back and forth, with both teams exchanging runs in the early innings. Headed into the bottom of the eighth, Green Bay trailed 5-4 until Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right field, giving the Rockers a 7-5 lead.

In last night's contest, four players for the Rockers put together multi-hit games: Hernandez, Cooper Kelly (Kansas), Jojo Jackson (Georgia State), and Mateo Matthews (Wagner).

Earning the win for Green Bay was reliever Jacob Faulkner (Princeton). The right-hander continued his dominance on the hill, just allowing one hit across two innings of work.

Green Bay holds onto first place in the Great Lakes West division with a 13-8 overall record. They have a one-game lead over Wausau and Madison, who are both 12-9.

On the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday night's matchup will be Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). Sanchez will be making his fourth start of the year in hopes of improving upon his 2-0 record. In his three starts, he has 23 strikeouts and just a 1.42 ERA across 19 innings of work.

Pitching for the Chinooks will be Ryan Sell (Rock Valley Community College). He has a 1-1 record in his two starts and will look to improve upon his 7.71 ERA.

Tuesday night's game is another edition of 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesday. For the lower bowl seating at Capital Credit Union Park, ticket prices are cut in half as long as you purchase two or more tickets.

Following Tuesday night's matchup, the Rockers will host their first doubleheader of the season. Wisconsin Rapids will travel to Capital Credit Union Park for two games on Wednesday. First pitch in game one will be at 12:05 p.m. and will be followed up by a 6:35 p.m. start time for game two.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

