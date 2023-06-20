Rockers Sweep Chinooks at Home

Green Bay Rockers' Brett Sanchez on the mound

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers took down the Lakeshore Chinooks for the second time as many days Tuesday night, winning by a score of 5-1 at Capital Credit Union Park.

Led by a dominant start from Brett Sanchez on the mound, the Rockers led wire-to-wire over the Chinooks, as they are now winners of their last two games heading into a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Sanchez struck out two batters in the top of the first and kept the Chinooks off the board early, paving the way for the Rockers offense to take an early lead in the bottom of the first.

The Rockers did just that in the bottom of the opening inning courtesy of RBIs from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University) and Lukas Schramm (Kentucky), giving Green Bay an early 2-0 lead through the first at Capital Credit Union Park.

After each team went scoreless in the second, Sanchez continued his strong start in the third by striking out the side, as he finished with seven strikeouts through the first three innings, keeping the Chinooks hitters off-balance all game long.

Green Bay tacked on another run in the fourth off an RBI sacrifice fly from Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) extending the Rockers lead to 3-0 heading into the fifth inning against Lakeshore.

The Rockers scored another run in the fifth after an RBI double from Kendal Ewell (Kentucky), which put Green Bay even more in control with the score now at 4-0 in favor of the home team through five innings.

With Sanchez continuing to cruise along, an RBI sacrifice fly from Jayson Jones (Arkansas) gave Green Bay one more run in the sixth, as they took a 5-0 lead with just three innings left as the Rockers continued to maintain all the momentum.

Luke Moeller (Arizona) came on in relief in the seventh and pitched two scoreless frames to keep Lakeshore further off the board, as even with the Rockers not scoring in the seventh and eighth innings, Green Bay still led 5-0 entering the ninth inning, with the Rockers looking to seal the deal over Lakeshore Tuesday night.

Despite the Chinooks scoring their first and only run of the game in the ninth, a double-play ended the game with the Rockers on top, sweeping the Chinooks at home to start out the fourth week of play of the 2023 season.

The Rockers are now set to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park Wednesday afternoon. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

