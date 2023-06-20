Rivets Take Down Battle Jacks 15-1, Two Big Innings Sink the Ship
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets used a six-run 3rd inning and an eight-run 6th inning to dominate game one of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 15-1.
It was just not the Battle Jacks day. Battle Creek struggled to find the strike zone throughout the night, walking 15 batters. In addition, the Blue and White yielded their first grand slam of the season in the 3rd inning. Lastly, the offense only scored one run on just five hits.
Although the game did not go well, the Battle Jacks had a few bright spots. Kameron Haviland (Benedictine U at Mesa) struck out four batters. Additionally, Charlie Rhee (San Diego State) continued his hot streak with an RBI single, scoring Jake Allgeyer (Western Illinois) in the 5th inning.
The Battle Jacks (7-13) are now 2-9 in game ones of the series. On the bright side, Battle Creek tends to fare much better in game twos of series, going 5-4 in those games. They will look to bounce back against Rockford (13-8) on Tuesday.
