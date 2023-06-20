MoonDogs June 20 Game 2 Rained Out

Game two of today's double header was canceled due to weather in Bismarck. It has been rescheduled for 4:05 P.M. tomorrow followed by tomorrow's scheduled game one hour after the last pitch. Both of the games will be 7 innings.

