MoonDogs June 20 Game 2 Rained Out
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Game two of today's double header was canceled due to weather in Bismarck. It has been rescheduled for 4:05 P.M. tomorrow followed by tomorrow's scheduled game one hour after the last pitch. Both of the games will be 7 innings.
