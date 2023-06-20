Spitters Net the Kingfish

Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win the first game of the road trip, improving to a 15-6 record after a 5-1 win against the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Pit Spitters offense struck quickly after left fielder Andrew Mannelly led off the game with a walk, Parker Brosius singled giving the Pit Spitters two runners on with no one out. After a successful double steal, Glenn Miller grounded out to shortstop bringing across the first run of the game to make it 1-0. The second run came at the end of the first when Colin Summerhill grounded out to short bringing across Brosius to give the Pit Spitters an early 2-0 lead. Cooper Erikson led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then Camden Traficante singled to left field to set up the Pit Spitters for another big inning. After a double steal, Glenn Miller singled to center field to bring around the two runners to make it a 4-0 game. The Kingfish got one back in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff home run by Brandon Nigh to make it a 4-1 game. The Pit Spitters rebuttaled when Cooper Erikson singled to center field driving in Dylan Carey after he walked during the previous at bat, bringing the score to 5-1. The Kingfish stormed back in the bottom of the eighth, putting up four runs, which was started by three straight singles with one out to push across two runs to make it 5-3. Will Maclean doubled to center field brining across another run to make it 5-4. Camden Janik singled to center to tie it up at five. After three straight walks to start the top of the ninth for the Pit Spitters, Jack Crighton reached first on an error made by the pitcher to score two runs to take back the lead 7-5. Dylan Carey hit a sacrifice fly to bring across Devin Hukill to give them their final score of 8-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 15-6 on the season, as the Kingfish drop to 8-12. Pit Spitters starting pitching Ethan Foley (0-1) threw six innings giving up one run on four hits, striking out four. Anthony Ramirez (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits in a inning and third of work. Aaron Forrest (2-0) came in for the final five outs of the game to not allowing a run and struck out two.

Up next

The Pit Spitters will go for the series sweep as they stay in Kenosha to take on the Kingfish tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT.

