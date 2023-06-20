Kingfish Fall to Pit-Spitters in 8-5 Loss

Kenosha, WI.-The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Traverse City Pit-Spitters in a wild game.

Traverse City started off the game hot by putting up 4 unanswered runs in the first inning off of Kenosha's starter, Chris Grothues. Grothues made his Kingfish debut tonight, but only went 1.1 innings and striking out no batters.

Kenosha got one back in the 4th inning with a solo shot to left field from Brandon Nigh.

Mason Morris came in to relieve Grothues and struck out 7 batters, reaching a career high of 18 strikeouts in a season.

Kenosha mounted a comeback in the 8th inning due with 3 back to back singles, bringing in 4 runs to tie the game at 5.

Despite the comeback and the late heroics of Kenosha's offense, Ryan Linkletter could not hold Traverse City and gave up three runs in the 9th. The Kingfish got a little help from Camden Trificante with back-to-back errors in the top of the 9th, but Vytas Valincius struck out with the bases loaded to end the game with a final score of 8-5.

Kenosha will once again play Traverse City on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m.

