Dock Spiders Fall to Mallards 7-2

June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the basepaths

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the basepaths(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - After getting back in the win column on Sunday against the Woodchucks, the Dock Spiders were looking to make it two in a row on Monday night against the Madison Mallards. After holding the Mallards offense at bay for the first couple of innings, the Dock Spiders got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth. A walk from second baseman Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) and then a double off the bat of left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) advanced Gorman to third base.

After the double, designated hitter Jared Heinzen skied a ball deep into the outfield for a sacrifice fly that scored Gorman, which gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. Then it was Teddy Deters who stepped up and delivered a ground ball that scored Strickler which made the score 2-0 Dock Spiders. Peck then shoved for a few more innings before being taken out in the top of the eighth, a season high for innings pitched and strikeouts for Peck as he tallied six strikeouts.

That was where everything unraveled for the Dock Spiders. Right-handed pitcher Tanner Smith (Presbyterian) was called upon to shut down the Mallards offense for the rest of the game. Smith started off his outing shotty, as he walked the bases loaded. Smith was pulled out of the game and left hander Kade Walker (Cuesta College) was brought in to play firemen. Walker gave up a single to Owen Jackson (Toledo) that scored Jake Holcroft (Portland). The next batter Isaiah Jackson was hit by a pitch which scored Keenan Taylor (Purdue) tying the game up. The Mallards proceeded to score five more runs on singles and take a commanding 7-2 lead. The Dock Spiders were unable to muster any more runs as they were held to only two hits on the night. Both teams will be back in action tomorrow afternoon in Madison, first pitch is slated for 12:35 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.