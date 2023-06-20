Loggers Can't Crawl Back from First Inning Deficit, Lose to the Huskies 7-1

LA CROSSE, WI - The Loggers entered Monday's game against the Duluth Huskies hoping to extend their short winning streak to four games. Though they tried, they fell behind early and were unable to muster a potent enough offense, leading to their defeat, and the end of their small string of wins.

The first four Husky batters reached by walk or hit-by-pitch, scoring the game's first run. Calyn Halvorson hit an RBI single, Caleb Corbin hit a sacrifice fly, and two more runs would come home via the wild pitch and the passed ball. Before they knew it, the Lumbermen were looking up at a five-run hole. They would need to get the offense clicking if they were to successfully crawl out of it.

The Loggers would score in the second inning as Seth Cox (Memphis) tripled to deep center and eventually scored on a wild pitch. One run would not be enough however as they were already down by five.

The rest of the game was a pitcher's dream. Huskies starter Colin Linder was fantastic in his outing going seven full innings with two hits, one run given up, three walks, and nine strikeouts. Logger pitcher Sam Hart (Iowa) was also great in relief with 4.2 innings pitched, 2 hits, no runs allowed, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Duluth would go on to add two more insurance runs before this one was over. Copeland Park was unusually quiet as the Loggers struggled at the plate. Duluth improves to 11-8, on their own three-game win streak. The Loggers fall to 5-13, alone in last place in the Great Plains East Division, six games out of first place. The Huskies will remain in town to complete the two-game set against the Loggers on Tuesday night.

