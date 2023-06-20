Former Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig Debuts with Mets

Rochester, Minn. - Former Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig made his Major League debut for the New York Mets on Monday, June 19, 2023. Hartwig is the 326th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Hartwig, who played collegiately at Miami University of Ohio, played for the Bombers in 2020. He was signed by the Mets as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Bombers, Hartwig pitched in four games and was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Over 7.0 innings he struck out seven and had one save.

Hartwig started his professional career in 2021 with the Mets team in the Rookie level Florida Complex League. After four games he went to the St. Lucie Mets of the Low-A Southeast League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in eight games. He pitched in 11.2 innings and struck out 12 while walking four. He also had three saves.

In 2022 Hartwig started the season with St. Lucie and then was promoted, after 10 games, to the Brooklyn Cyclones of the Hi-A South Atlantic League. After 11 games with Brooklyn, he moved up again to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the AA Eastern League. He would be promoted again to finish the season to the Syracuse Mets of the AAA International League. For the season he appeared in 39 games and was 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA. He struck out 83 batters in 56.2 innings while saving 13 games.

Prior to his call-up to the Mets, Hartwig had appeared in 21 games with Syracuse and was 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. In his Major League debut against the Houston Astros, Hartwig entered the game in the 9th inning in relief of former La Crosse Logger Max Scherzer. He would pitch one inning allowing no runs on one hit.

