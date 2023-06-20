Offensive Explosion Breaks Larks

Bismarck, N.D - The Mankato MoonDogs certainly were ready to go for a 9:05 a.m. game as part of a doubleheader in Bismarck against the Larks Tuesday morning, as the MoonDogs cruised to a 14-1 win.

The victory came easy for the MoonDogs, who never trailed, or faced any sort of threat from the Lark bats.

For the second straight day against the Larks, and the sixth game in a row overall, Mankato got on the board first, and in a big way. They tagged Bismarck starter Dillon Goetz for six runs, having just one hit in the inning in the second inning, forcing an early exit for Goetz.

Mankato continued to cruise in the fourth inning, as Max Williams (Florida State) hit his NWl- leading ninth double to score Easton Fritcher (Minnesota). Williams would come around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning, making it 8-0.

Caleb Strack (Iowa) got the start for Mankato, and he was absolutely dominant against a lifeless Bismarck lineup. Strack fired seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking none and striking out 10. Strack would earn the victory, his second of the year.

The Dogs added a run in the fifth inning on a Joe Hauser (Minnesota) RBI single. Then, the MoonDogs really put it out of reach in the sixth. Kai Roberts (Utah) started the scoring with an RBI single, and then Hauser came to the plate again and delivered a three-run home run to left field for his third home run of the season, making it a 13-0 game.

Mankato added another run in the seventh, as Williams launched his third home run of the year. Williams had three hits on the morning, and extended his hit streak to 12 games. The Larks would get on the board with two outs in the ninth inning with a solo home run, but it was ultimately too little, too late.

Mankato and Bismarck go to battle once again tonight with game two of the doubleheader starting at 6:35 p.m. To follow the game, it is free to watch on Northwoods League TV, or to listen to on Mixlr.

