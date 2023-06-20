Honkers Lose 5-2, Fall into Tie Atop Great Plains East

The Rochester Honkers (13-9) dropped the away half of a home and a home series vs the Eau Claire Express (10-10) tonight on Tue., June 20. The Honkers are now tied for first place in the Great Plains East with the Duluth Huskies (12-8).

The game was tied through six innings after strong pitching from both starters. Cole Ronan (Hawaii) allowed just one run through five innings, needing to use just 66 pitches. Daniel Zang (Dakota County Technical College) also went five innings, surrendering two runs on two hits and four walks.

Eau Claire, who advanced to 6-2 at Carson Park with the win, scored on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI double from Rayth Petersen (Illinois-Chicago) to make the score 2-1. Rochester responded in the visitors half of the sixth inning with an RBI single from Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV). The Honkers would load the bases in the inning but could not scratch across another run as Logan Mock (San Joaquin Delta) flew out to end the threat.

The big hit in the contest came in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Reed Latimer (Montevallo) crushed a 3-1 fastball from Sean Head (San Joaquin Delta) (1-1) for a three-run home run that gave the Express a 5-2 lead.

The Honkers got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but pinch-hitter Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) was caught looking on a slider from Express closer Matt Helwig (Lewis) to end the game. The result ended Rochester's mini two game winning streak, while it snapped Eau Claire's three-game skid and moved them just two games back of a share of the division lead.

Rochester plays two games tomorrow versus Duluth. The doubleheader will go a long way to deciding who is granted automatic qualification into the Northwoods League playoffs as the first half champions of the Great Plains East. 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. are the scheduled first pitch times.

