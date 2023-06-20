Honkers Lose 5-2, Fall into Tie Atop Great Plains East
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (13-9) dropped the away half of a home and a home series vs the Eau Claire Express (10-10) tonight on Tue., June 20. The Honkers are now tied for first place in the Great Plains East with the Duluth Huskies (12-8).
The game was tied through six innings after strong pitching from both starters. Cole Ronan (Hawaii) allowed just one run through five innings, needing to use just 66 pitches. Daniel Zang (Dakota County Technical College) also went five innings, surrendering two runs on two hits and four walks.
Eau Claire, who advanced to 6-2 at Carson Park with the win, scored on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI double from Rayth Petersen (Illinois-Chicago) to make the score 2-1. Rochester responded in the visitors half of the sixth inning with an RBI single from Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV). The Honkers would load the bases in the inning but could not scratch across another run as Logan Mock (San Joaquin Delta) flew out to end the threat.
The big hit in the contest came in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Reed Latimer (Montevallo) crushed a 3-1 fastball from Sean Head (San Joaquin Delta) (1-1) for a three-run home run that gave the Express a 5-2 lead.
The Honkers got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but pinch-hitter Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) was caught looking on a slider from Express closer Matt Helwig (Lewis) to end the game. The result ended Rochester's mini two game winning streak, while it snapped Eau Claire's three-game skid and moved them just two games back of a share of the division lead.
Rochester plays two games tomorrow versus Duluth. The doubleheader will go a long way to deciding who is granted automatic qualification into the Northwoods League playoffs as the first half champions of the Great Plains East. 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. are the scheduled first pitch times.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2023
- Honkers Lose 5-2, Fall into Tie Atop Great Plains East - Rochester Honkers
- Express Bounce Back with an Electric Win - Eau Claire Express
- Kenosha Tops Traverse City in Wild Matchup - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Topple Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Swept by Rockers in Second Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Pull off a Tremendous Victory, Split the Series with Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Sweep Chinooks at Home - Green Bay Rockers
- Wausau Unable to Complete Comeback, Falls to Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- MoonDogs June 20 Game 2 Rained Out - Mankato MoonDogs
- Offensive Explosion Breaks Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Routed by Fond du Lac, Prepare for Double-Header - Madison Mallards
- Rockford Rivets Sweep the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in 7-1 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Stifled by Rivets 7-1, Experience the Grind of the League - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Stingers Start Doubleheader off Strong, Silence Hot Tots 12-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Former Lakeshore Chinook and Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig Debuts with the Mets - Northwoods
- Former Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig Debuts with Mets - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Surging into Tuesday Night Matchup with Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 15-1 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- One Big Inning Leads to Eau Claire Loss - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Blank Jackrabbits in Series Opener - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Are Swept in Madison Despite Four Home Run Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Can't Crawl Back from First Inning Deficit, Lose to the Huskies 7-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Wild Scoring Affair Favors Dogs in Win Over Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Fall to Mallards 7-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Beat Express 3-2 for Back-To-Back Wins - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Fall to Pit-Spitters in 8-5 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rivets Take Down Battle Jacks 15-1, Two Big Innings Sink the Ship - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Spitters Net the Kingfish - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Outlasted by Mankato, Lose Offensive Thriller - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.