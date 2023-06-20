Express Bounce Back with an Electric Win
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - The Express were back in town Tuesday night, and fed off the electricity from the Carson Park faithful, beating the Rochester Honkers 5-2.
Cory Ronan (Hawaii) got the start for the Trains tonight and looked sharp, going for 5.0 innings pitched, only giving up 1 earned run on 2 hits, and fanning 6 Honkers. This solid performance earned him Player of the Game, as he set the tone for the team early on.
This momentum was palpable as Eau Claire added one run apiece in the 2nd, and 5th innings. The scoring first came on a DJ Massey (Central Arizona) RBI groundout, and later on a Rayth Petersen (UIC) RBI double off the leftfield wall.
The big inning for Eau Claire though came in the bottom of the 7th. The two teams were all knotted up at 2 runs each when Reed Latimer (Montevallo) came to the plate. With runners on the corners, and 2 outs, Latimer cracked a no-doubter home run over the left field wall, and onto the nearby Carson Park football field. His 2nd home run of the season left in a hurry, with an exit velocity of 104 mph, coming off his wood bat.
Now up 5-2, the top of the 9th saw closer Matt Helwig (Lewis) come in and record his 3rd save of the season. Runners got on base, but in true Helwig fashion, he was unphased, recording all three outs of the inning, and closing the door on a potential late-game comeback.
The Express are back at home tomorrow for a doubleheader at Carson Park. The first game starts at 11:05 am CT, and the theme is Kid's Day! In the evening game, which starts at 7:05 pm CT, we will honor all Teachers with "Teacher Appreciation Day." Teachers will get in free with a current Teacher ID. We hope to see you at the ballpark!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2023
- Honkers Lose 5-2, Fall into Tie Atop Great Plains East - Rochester Honkers
- Express Bounce Back with an Electric Win - Eau Claire Express
- Kenosha Tops Traverse City in Wild Matchup - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Topple Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Swept by Rockers in Second Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Pull off a Tremendous Victory, Split the Series with Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Sweep Chinooks at Home - Green Bay Rockers
- Wausau Unable to Complete Comeback, Falls to Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- MoonDogs June 20 Game 2 Rained Out - Mankato MoonDogs
- Offensive Explosion Breaks Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Routed by Fond du Lac, Prepare for Double-Header - Madison Mallards
- Rockford Rivets Sweep the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in 7-1 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Stifled by Rivets 7-1, Experience the Grind of the League - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Stingers Start Doubleheader off Strong, Silence Hot Tots 12-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Former Lakeshore Chinook and Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig Debuts with the Mets - Northwoods
- Former Battle Creek Bomber Grant Hartwig Debuts with Mets - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Surging into Tuesday Night Matchup with Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Rivets Dominate Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 15-1 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- One Big Inning Leads to Eau Claire Loss - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Blank Jackrabbits in Series Opener - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Are Swept in Madison Despite Four Home Run Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Can't Crawl Back from First Inning Deficit, Lose to the Huskies 7-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Wild Scoring Affair Favors Dogs in Win Over Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Fall to Mallards 7-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Beat Express 3-2 for Back-To-Back Wins - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Fall to Pit-Spitters in 8-5 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rivets Take Down Battle Jacks 15-1, Two Big Innings Sink the Ship - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Spitters Net the Kingfish - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Outlasted by Mankato, Lose Offensive Thriller - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.