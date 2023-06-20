Growlers Blank Jackrabbits in Series Opener
June 20, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers find themselves back in the win column with their second shutout of the year up against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, winning 7-0.
The Growlers would get a quality start for Noah Keller in his fourth and final one in K-Zoo. Keller would strand a runner on in five of his six-inning of work, getting two different inning-ending double plays. With a final line of 6 IP, 5 H, 0R, 4 BB, 3K, and no extra-base hits, Keller dropped his ERA to 2.61.
Offensively, Kalamazoo would provide chances early but finally squeak through with two in the third inning on an RBI single from Gabe Springer and a ground ball double play from Kevin Krill. The sixth inning for the Zoo would prove to put the game away. An RBI single for Jeter Ybarra would bring up Banks Tolley. Tolley, for a second straight game, would leave the yard, sending a seed over the gantry in left field. Kevin Krill would add one more in the eighth on an RBI single up the middle and the Growlers would have it off to their bullpen the rest of the way.
Dakoda West and Logan Bursick-Harrington would shut it down in the final three innings, just giving up a combined one hit and two walks on the mound.
The 7-0 victory puts the Growlers fully into third place in the Great Lakes East as they'll look to extend their distance on the Jackrabbits with game two of the series Tuesday night at Homer Stryker Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and can be watched live on the NWL Network.
