One Big Inning Leads to Eau Claire Loss

June 20, 2023







Rochester, MN - The Eau Claire Express continued their road trip, this time stopping off in Rochester to face the Honkers, where they lost 2-3.

One big inning was again the story of the night for the Express, as they hung with the Honkers, largely trading 0-run innings, until the 4th rolled around.

Eau Claire, up 1-0 thanks to some back-to-back singles from DJ Massey (Central Arizona) and Barry Eiseman (Montevallo), looked sharp going into the bottom of the 4th inning. Starter Isaac Lyon (GCU) had cruised through the first half already, pitching for three previous shutout innings. Nico Regino, the first batter for the Honkers this time up then cranked a solo home run over the left field wall. Rochester then scored two more on a single and a wild pitch, bringing their total for the inning to 3.

3 turned out to be enough though, as Eau Claire's only other run came in the top of the 8th, as Dylan O'Connell (St. Thomas) came home on an error by the Rochester 3rd baseman.

The Express will be back at home this Tuesday, June 20th, with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. CT. They will again face the Rochester Honkers and will look to even up the short 2-game series with a win. Be sure to come on out to the ballgame for this matchup, as we will be hosting Country Night at Carson Park!

