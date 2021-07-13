Stingers Notch Come-From-Behind Win over Eau Claire

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Stingers come from behind to win over Eau Claire 4-3 Monday night.

The Stingers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning behind an RBI single by Jakob Newton.

Eau Claire then responded in the bottom of the first to tie the game and added two more in the second.

The Express had a 3-1 lead until the top of the seventh when Grant Kerry lined a single to right to score Asa Awbrey, which cut the lead to 3-2. In the eighth, the Stingers managed to get the passes loaded on a hit by pitch and two walks, then back-to-back bases loaded walks scored two runs to make it a 4-3 game, and Willmar held on by that final score.

Sam Malec pitched four shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Stingers are now 3-4 on the second half. They aim to sweep the series over Eau Claire Tuesday night. First pitch from historic Carson Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.