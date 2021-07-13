Rochester Can't Overcome Pair of Big Bucks Innings, Drop Series Opener

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







Despite another good night at the plate, the Honkers could not hang on to an early lead in a 12-7 in Waterloo. Rochester scored five times in the first four frames but were ultimately undone by a seven-run Bucks' fourth inning.

The Honkers took an early lead for the third time in four games, Jason Swan (Georgia Southern) continued his hot-hitting with a two-out, two-RBI single to score Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) and Mac Horvath. (North Carolina)

After the Bucks answered with a run in the third, Rochester padded their lead with three in fourth, Jack Colette (San Jose St) and Mac Horvath plated a pair with fielder's choice groundouts. Jack Colette came around to score later on an error.

The four-run advantage did not hold, however, as Waterloo put together eight hits to push across seven runs in the bottom half. A Mike Campana (UC Davis) home run and three straight two out hits did the damage for the Bucks offense.

The Honkers struck back for two in the fifth, Mike Bolton Jr (Purdue) belted his first home run of the summer over the right field wall. The freshman's two-run shot brought Rochester within a run. Bolton Jr finished 2-4 with a double and a homerun.

The Honkers brought the tying run to the plate on a couple of occasions but could not cut the deficit any further. A four-run Waterloo eighth inning put the game out of reach.

Rochester falls to 19-20 with the loss, 4-3 in the second half. Waterloo visits Rochester tomorrow for game two of the series, first pitch from Mayo Field is at 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.