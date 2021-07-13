Dock Spiders Return Home Tonight for 4-Game Homestand

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home for four games starting Tuesday, July 13th. The upcoming homestand includes some fantastic fan-engaging entertainment acts as well as a hat giveaway.

Tuesday, July 13th 6:35PM vs. Green Bay Booyah (Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act & Girl Scout Night)

Catch one of the most entertaining act in sports in Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Voted best entertainment act of 2020 by gameops.com, Tyler can balance almost ANYTHING on his face, come see what he's going to do next!

Tuesday is also "Bang for your Buck"! Come on out and join us for $1 soda, $1 Brew Pub pizza, $1 Sheboygan hot dogs, and $2 domestic beer.

Discounted tickets are available for Girl Scout Troops on this date. All Girl Scouts attending the game may participate in a pregame parade on the field. Contact Director of Tickets, Noelle Clarke, at nclarke@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

Thursday, July 15th 6:35PM vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks (Emergency Services Night and Kids Get In Free)

All Emergency Services Personnel receive $2.00 box seats by showing their work ID at the ticket window.

Don't miss the pups from your favorite children's show as they will be available for photos as well.

All Kids 12 and under receive a free ticket with a paid adult ticket at the box office.

Friday, July 16th 6:35PM vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks (Inflatamaniacs Appearance and Pre-Game Goat Yoga)

Fans won't want to miss these the fun inflatable characters and their on-field antics. The Inflatamaniacs are sure to entertain the entire family presented by Fox Communities Credit Union.

Prior to the game, LaClare Family Creamery and Fox Communities Credit Union will present Goat Yoga at the ballpark. Bring your mat to the ballpark from 5:00-5:30PM to take part in the is unique experience.

Sunday, July 18th 1:05PM vs. Green Bay Booyah (Dock Spiders Hat Giveaway)

The first 500 fans will receive a Dock Spider hat presented by Summit Automotive.

Make sure to stick around after the game for post-game autographs presented by Sunny 97-7.

Single game tickets for all games during the 2021 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

