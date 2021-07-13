Kingfish Defeat Battle Creek in Game One, Game Two Suspended

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Battle Creek, Mich- The Kenosha Kingfish (4-3) defeated the Battle Creek Bombers (2-4) 7-4 at C.O. Brown Stadium

Looking to get back in the win column, Kenosha put up three runs in the first inning when Carmine Lane (South Florida) reached on an error that scored Mckay Barney (Washington). Justin Janas (Illinois) then hit a sacrifice fly to score Lane to increase the lead to 2-0. Later in the frame, Chase Estep (Kentucky) scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

In the fourth inning with the score 3-1, Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) tripled to set up a Barney sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) doubled to score Lane to make it 5-1.

In the fifth, Cam Collier (South Florida) singled to score Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon). That, plus an Estep single to score Lane in the sixth put Kenosha up 7-3. Mason Sykes (Toledo) hit a solo home run for the Bombers in the seventh, but it was not enough as Kenosha took game one.

Kenosha currently leads Battle Creek 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning in game two that was suspended due to a lighting malfunction. That game will resume tomorrow at 10:05 central and will be followed by the originally scheduled double header.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.