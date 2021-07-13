Huskies Extend Season High Win Streak

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Mankato, Minn. - After sweeping the Rochester Honkers at Wade Stadium, the Huskies had two days off to rest the bodies and ready for the rest of the second half. They started by visiting the home of the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato to face off against the MoonDogs in their first matchup of the season. Duluth continues their hot streak as they are now on a three-game win streak due to the 8-3 Monday night win.

Duluth started quickly with two runs in the first inning courtesy of a Michael Brooks double and a Peyton Powell single. Cason Tollett (1-3, 2 RBI, SF) mashed his first home run of the season in the top of the 2nd inning, giving Will McEntire solid insurance early. The 5th inning is where a lot of the fun began for the Huskies as Brooks bunted Charlie Rhee and Brett Paulsen into scoring position for Mike Boeve (3-5), who delivered with a 2 RBI triple off the wall in left. Powell smacked two sacrifice flies scoring the Huskies 3rd Baseman, Boeve, two different times. The Moondogs countered in the mid-to-later innings with one off McEntire and two off the first Huskies' reliever, Matthew Craven. The recently committed Arkansas State Redwolves' prospect, Tollett added his second RBI of the game in the 8th with a sacrifice fly, scoring Calyn Halvorson.

Will McEntire made his first start since being selected to the All-Star team to play for the Great Plains division. He continued his dominance of the Northwoods League, improving his record to 3-0 with a stat line of 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K. The Arkansas' product has thrown the most innings for the ballclub at 36.1 IP. Matthew Craven passed the torch to Jared Southard with two outs in the 8th inning to close it out.

The MoonDogs will get their Manager Matt Wollenzin back after being ejected arguing an out call at 1st base in the 8th inning. Mike Boeve earned Northwoods League Player of the Night with his incredible performance including a double and triple. Cameron Pool (0-0) will get his 1st Huskies start tomorrow night at ISG Stadium as Duluth looks for their second consecutive sweep and their fourth straight victorious night. The Huskies and MoonDogs will face each other seven more times before the end of the year.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.