MoonDogs Drop Third Straight Contest in 8-3 Loss to Duluth

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (28-12) dropped their third straight contest, 8-3, to the Duluth Huskies (16-23) to match their longest losing streak of 2021 campaign, Monday at ISG Field.

Duluth plated a pair of runs in the opening inning, one in the second, three more in the fifth and one more in the eighth and ninth en route to taking Monday's game by a final score of 8-3.Â

The Huskies claimed the hits effort 10-6 on Monday night. Although there were no errors in the ballgame, the MoonDogs left two more runners on base than the Huskies, 8-6.

The win went to Duluth'sÂ Will McEntireÂ (Arkansas) after he threw six innings of one-run baseball and allowed three hits. McEntire walked and struck out four in the outing that advanced his record to 3-0 in 2021.

The MoonDogs losing pitcher wasÂ Ben ElderÂ (Angelo State), who fell to 0-1 while making his first start of the summer. Elder allowed six runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Mankato MoonDogs conclude their series with the Duluth Huskies at ISG Field, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

