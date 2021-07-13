Mallards Finally Back Home, Set to Host Wisconsin Rapids

July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a tight 4-3 loss in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, the Madison Mallards (4-2) are back in Madison after a five-game road trip to host the Rafters (2-3) for the finale of the home-and-home set.

Last night the Rafters scored three runs in the first inning and then tacked on a big insurance run in the seventh. The Mallards scored once in the ninth inning as they tried to come back, but failed to tie it up, ending their four-game winning streak.

Tonight the Mallards will send Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) to the mound. Turnquist has made six starts on the season with an ERA of 7.71. He was forced to exit in the second inning of his last start against Fond Du Lac due to throwing more than 35 pitches in that inning.

On the mound for the Rafters tonight will be Jack Gonzalez (Dixie State). The lefty has made three starts and six appearances on the season with an ERA of 5.82.

The Mallards have struggled against Wisconsin Rapids this season as the Rafters own the season series 7-2. These teams will play three more times this season including tonight.

Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with no rain expected in the forecast.

Tomorrow, the Mallards will stay home to play a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Game 1 will start at 12:05 p.m. with game two scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.