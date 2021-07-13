Bombers Get a Victory Before the Rain Comes Through

BATTLE CREEK, MI., - The Bombers resumed a game from Monday night and got through one of two in the scheduled double header on Tuesday against the Ken. Game two on Monday was suspended in the top of the sixth with Battle Creek down 4-3. The game was resumed at 11:05 AM the next day followed by two seven-inning games.

In the resumed game, Kenosha's designated hitter, Carmine Lane, hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-3. This was Lane's second home run of the game after hitting a solo shot to lead off the third. Aaron Beck got one back for Battle Creek in the bottom of the seventh when he singled home Nicholas Powell. The Kingfish took the game with a final score of 7-4.

After a short delay, the first full game started. The Kingfish starter Ethan Peters pitched near perfect through the first three innings only allowing one walk and was aided by his bats. In the top of the fourth, Cam Collier singled home Vince Bianchina, then scored himself on an RBI single by Xavier Watson. A few batters later, Watson came in on a single by Kirk Liebert and the Kingfish had a 3-0 lead.

That is when Peters started to struggle. He got the first two outs in the fourth, but Mason Sykes walked, Brian Zapp was hit by a pitch, and Stephen Krause walked to load the bases. New Bomber, Roman Kuntz, stepped up in his first at-bat this season and drove one out to center field. It drifted back taking McKay Barney all the way to the wall and landed on the other side of the fence for a go-ahead grand slam.

The Bombers added one more in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Dyer singled and after a sacrifice bunt by Ed Johnson, he moved to third. Heath Hood then drove Dyer in with an RBI double to make it 5-3 Battle Creek. Then the rain came in. Both teams battled through the weather and completed the seven-inning game without a delay.

Davis Burgin would record the two and a third inning save after coming in relief of Justin King. King pitched a scoreless inning and got the win.

However, that was the last game as after three hours, game two of the double header was cancelled. The game will be made up with a double header in Kenosha on Saturday. The Bombers will be the home team for game two.

