Former Border Cat Drafted By Orioles
July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release
Billy Cook with the Thunder Bay Border Cats
(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography)
Thunder Bay, Ont. - Former Thunder Bay Border Cats player Billy Cook is moving on to the professional ranks after being selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6'1", 200-pound outfielder from Pepperdine University in California was taken in the 10th round, 287th overall, by the Baltimore Orioles. Cook appeared in a total of 91 games for Thunder Bay in 2017 and 2018, and in his second season, he batted .300 with four home runs and a team leading 39 runs batted in. He also led the club with 20 doubles and was selected to the 2018 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The native of Monument, Colo., finished up his collegiate career with a bang this past season as he led the West Coast Conference in home runs with 17 while batting .298 with 42 RBI.
Images from this story
|
