Cats Hire Ellison As New Manager

September 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release









Joe Ellison with the Ontario Blue Jays

(Thunder Bay Border Cats) Joe Ellison with the Ontario Blue Jays(Thunder Bay Border Cats)

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are excited to announce the hiring of Joe Ellison as the team's new field manager for the 2025 Northwoods League season. The 33-year-old native of Toronto, Ont., becomes the 15th manager in franchise history and the second Canadian born skipper, joining Mike Steed, who guided the Cats in 2010 and 2011.

Ellison spent the past two seasons as the head coach of the Fort McMurray Giants of the summer collegiate Western Canadian Baseball League. He led the Giants to a franchise record 30-win season in 2023 and compiled a 50-62 record over his two years with the Alberta based club. Ellison is currently the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at the University of the Science & Arts of Oklahoma. He previously held the titles of general manager, head coach, pitching coach, director of baseball operations, and recruiting coordinator during his 11 years with Ontario Blue Jays junior baseball program from 2012 to 2022. Ellison has also coached at McPherson College in Kansas and played collegiately at Cisco Junior College, Connors State College, and South Dakota State University.

"We are extremely pleased to hire Joe as the new manager of the Border Cats," stated Vice President Bryan Graham. "During the interview process, he checked all the boxes on what it takes to run a successful program at this level," added Graham.

Ellison is looking forward to the opportunity to manage in the largest summer collegiate league in North America. "I'm excited and proud to represent the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League this upcoming season," stated Ellison. "As a Canadian and someone who grew up in Ontario, getting the privilege to lead the Border Cats is something truly special to me. I look forward to working with our management to build a strong team centred around top end Canadian talent as well as our great group of returning players," he added.

Ellison replaces J.M. Kelly, who was unable to return for a third season to Thunder Bay, after he accepted a new head coaching position at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. In two seasons under Kelly, the Border Cats had a record of 62-75, including a 35-34 mark during the 2024 campaign.

Border Cats 2025 season tickets are now on sale. For more information visit www.bordercatsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 5, 2024

Cats Hire Ellison As New Manager - Thunder Bay Border Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.