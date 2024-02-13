Border Cats Announce First Player Signings For 2024 Season

Thunder Bay Border Cats outfielder/pitcher Peter Fusek

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are excited to announce their first player signings for the 2024 Northwoods League season. The first trio to ink contracts for manager J.M. Kelly features all returning players in pitcher Jack Pineau, catcher Cole Ketzner and outfielder/pitcher Peter Fusek.

Pineau, a local fan favourite from Thunder Bay, is in his freshman year at Creighton University in Omaha, NE, and is also a former member of the Canadian National Junior Baseball team. The 6'0", 185-pound righthander appeared in nine games for the Border Cats last season and compiled a 1-3 record and a 4.58 earned run average. Pineau was the starting pitcher when the Border Cats made their triumphant return to Thunder Bay on June 6 by winning their home opener 6-3 over the Duluth Huskies and he pitched six shutout innings to pick up the win in a 6-3 victory over the Eau Claire Express on June 28 at Port Arthur Stadium. The 19-year-old was also named a 2023 NWL All-Star after striking out 30 batters in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

Ketzner is a 6'1", 215-pound backstop from Magnolia, Texas, and is currently a junior at the University of South Alabama. The right-handed batter, who also saw time at first base and designated hitter, was a 2023 NWL All-Star for the Border Cats as he hit .273 in 49 games with eight doubles and one home run. Ketzner was second on the team with 33 runs batted in while collecting a .367 on-base percentage.

Fusek, a 6'0", 225-pound native of Chicago, IL, was the Border Cats iron man last season as he was in uniform for all 68 regular season games. A junior at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, he tied for the team lead by playing in 52 games while driving in 20 runs and finishing second on the club with 17 stolen bases. Fusek also proved to be valuable on the mound as the righthander pitched in seven games out of the bullpen with one save and a sparkling 1.17 ERA.

The Border Cats 2024 home opener is May 31 at Port Arthur Stadium against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. For season tickets email info@borderatsbaseball.com. Individual game tickets and flex packs go on sale May 1 at the stadium box office.

