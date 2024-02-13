La Crosse Adds Vanderbilt Speedster, Grand Canyon Slugger

LA CROSSE, WIS. - Wth the Division I collegiate baseball season getting ready to kick off their 2024 season this week, the La Crosse Loggers added a pair of impact bats from prominent programs. Team officials announced that freshmen RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) and JT Kelenic (Grand Canyon) will both be dawning the Logger pinstripes this summer.

RJ Hamilton comes to Vanderbilt as one of the most highly touted freshmen in the country and on the heels of a successful summer stint in the Cal Ripken Summer Collegiate League. The Hoover, Ala. native was ranked as the No. 1 prospect coming out of the state of Alabama and a Top 100 freshman by Perfect Game. A 5-10, 170-pound middle infielder who can also play in the outfield, Hamilton was a member of the 2022 Team USA Gold medal winning team. Last summer, as a high school senior, Hamilton hit .346 and stole 21 bases over 22 games played for the Alexandria Aces before arriving on Vanderbilt's campus this fall. The Commodores are ranked #6 in the country according to D1Baseball.com's pre-season poll.

Like Hamilton, JT Kelenic is set to embark on his freshman campaign but will do so in the state of Arizona with the Grand Canyon Lopes. A physical presence, the 6-4, 210-pound outfielder from Waukesha, Wisc. was a second-team all-state selection in 2022 and ranked as the #3 outfield prospect coming out of the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2023. Perfect Game also ranked Kelenic as the #11 freshman in the Western Athletic Conference during their pre-season polls. Baseball roots run deep in the Kelenic family as this other brother, Jared, was the sixth overall pick of the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft before being traded to the Seattle Mariners where he spent the 2021-2023 seasons roaming their outfield and then joined the Atlanta Braves this past off-season.

Hamilton, Kelenic and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

