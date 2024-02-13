Rockford Rivets Announce Official Field Sponsor, First Community Credit Union

February 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets proudly announce First Community Credit Union as their esteemed partner for field naming rights. This three-year collaboration designates First Community Credit Union as the exclusive field naming rights sponsor for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, marking the continuation of their successful partnership with the Rivets.

Steve Malliet, the General Manager, expressed his excitement, emphasizing the importance of strong business community relationships. "Having good partnerships is a key to the Rivets' long-term success. Aligning with a first class and well-respected community partner like First Community Credit Union is a huge step in the process. We greatly appreciate Jack Gill and everyone at First Community Credit Union for making this partnership investment in the Rivets. The future is very bright for both the Rivets and First Community Credit Union and we cannot be more excited about it!"

The Rivets and First Community Credit Union will collaborate on various partnership initiatives throughout the upcoming season. They will range from hosting chamber events and small business Saturday gatherings to everyone's favorite in-game promotion: the First Community Credit Union T-Shirt Toss. There's a long list of exciting plans in store! On Opening Day, First Community Credit Union will exclusively sponsor a t-shirt giveaway for the first 500 fans, setting the stage for an unforgettable season at Rivets Stadium.

Jack Gill, President of First Community Credit Union, highlighted the institution's commitment to community support. "First Community Credit Union has a long history of supporting the communities that we serve. Our partnership with the Rockford Rivets is a great example of this philosophy. We are thrilled that Rivets Stadium will bear the name 'Rivets Stadium at First Community CU Field.' Not only are the Rivets a great entertainment value, their foundation supports amateur baseball in the Stateline area. We are excited to announce our New Rockford Rivets debit card. FirstCCU will donate $5.00 for each new debit card issued to the Rivets partner charity - Swinging for the Future Foundation."

Get to know First Community Credit Union

FirstCCU, a member-owned financial institution, has been serving the Stateline for over 90 years. With seven full-service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, Wisconsin, and Rockford and Roscoe, Illinois, FirstCCU has over 25,000 members and $310 million in assets, making it a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety-rated credit union for more than 24 consecutive years.

Baseball!

The 2024 season starts on Monday, May 27th with the home opener at Rivets Stadium at First Community CU Field set for Friday, May 31st. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group ticket opportunities are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale May 1st. For tickets or more information, visit rockfordrivets.com.

