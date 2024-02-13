Duo from Dallas Baptist University Sign with Hot Tots

MINOT, ND - Two players from a top Division I baseball program have signed to play for the Minot Hot Tots during the 2024 Northwoods League season. Junior shortstop Cody Grebeck and power-hitting sophomore catcher Adam Berghult both play for Dallas Baptist University (DBU) and are joining the Hot Tots this summer.

With nine 40-win seasons over the past 11 years, DBU has played in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past eight years. This consistent success has also found the program in the NCAA Regional in 10 of the past 14 seasons.

"I've always admired Dallas Baptist as a program and they are constantly one of the top offensive teams in the country," Hot Tots head coach Mitch Gallagher said.

The university added to its offense with the bat of Adam Berghult. Berghult was an NJCAA Division II all-american designated hitter as a freshman at North Iowa Area College (NIACC) in 2023. He hit .373 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in, but he hopes to get even better as he steps up in competition.

"I am truly looking to build upon my offense as I transition to the Division I level for this upcoming season," he said.

The arrival of Berghult brings direction to the team as well. As a freshman, he adopted a leadership role at NIACC and was named a team captain. This level of maturity was a key aspect of his game, elevating his own performance in addition to inspiring his teammates.

"We absolutely look for leadership traits when recruiting. The higher level you play at, the more the talent starts to level out. So you have to look at more than just ability to find difference makers," Gallagher said.

This same line of thought led to the recruitment of Grebeck. The shortstop led winning teams at the 2020 Wilson Premier Classic and the Perfect Game Worlds Series as well as leading Midland Christian School to the Division I Texas state title in 2021 capping off a high school career that included four first-team All-District selections, being named to Texas's 2021 All-State First Team, and honors as the 2018 Newcomer of the Year.

The 5-foot-9 shortstop played for the Baylor Bears as a freshman before transferring to Midland College (MC) last year. At MC, he hit .337 across 163 at-bats, launched three homeruns, batted in 34 runners, and stole 35 bases. Despite these offensive numbers, Grebeck's calling card is his defense.

"Usually my game is described as scrappy," he said. "I'm a defensive specialist."

Grebeck's energy and speed allows him to quickly cover ground and get to balls that may otherwise find themselves knocked through gaps in the infield. His range is complemented by an arm that is comfortable throwing from multiple angles, turning difficult throws into routine outs.

"Pitching and defense wins championships and defense starts up the middle," Gallagher said. "Having a true shortstop on the roster is going to help us lock down the defensive side of the ball."

With Grebeck's scrappy defensive skills and Berghult's powerful bat, the Hot Tots look to make a strong impact on both ends of the field. Fans can buy tickets on www.hottotsbaseball.com to see the two in action this summer. For up-to-the-minute updates on roster announcements and team news, follow the Hot Tots on social media or sign up for the team's e-newsletter.

