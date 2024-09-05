Chinooks Announce 2024 Team Awards

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks have awarded five players with end of season team honors. Dominic Kibler (MVP), Griffin Cameron (Offensive Player of the Year), Billy Scaldeferri (Defensive Player of the Year), Cohen Achen (Pitcher of the Year), and Arthur Liebau (Mr. Chinook).

MVP - Dominic Kibler (Kent State) was with the Chinooks for the entire 2024 season and appeared in 49 games. At the plate, he ended his summer campaign with a .288 average with 42 hits, 35 runs, 4 home runs, and 23 RBI's. He was drew an impressive 51 walks. Kibler spent 42 games behind the plate as the team's primary catcher. He was voted as a NWL All-Star Game for the mid-summer classic in July.

Offensive Player of the Year - Griffin Cameron (Kentucky) was a late arrival to the team as his Wildcats made a deep run in the NCAA College World Series. Although he didn't arrive until late June, he made a quick and sudden impact on the team. He would appear in 38 games for the Nooks and ended with an impressive .374 batting average which included 55 hits and 34 runs. Cameron reached base in almost every Chinooks game he appeared in. At the end of the 2024 season, Griffin would break the Chinooks single season stolen bases record with 43 stolen bags, previously set by Michael Seegers in 2022.

Defensive Player of the Year - Billy Scaldeferri (Grand Canyon) also was with Lakeshore for the entire 2024 season. Scaldeferri was used in a number of positions in the 47 games he appeared. For 2024, he ended with a .966 fielding percentage and only 4 errors on the year. He also had 69 assist and 46 put outs.

Pitcher of the Year - Cohen Achen (Lindsey Wilson) had one of the more memorable seasons on the mound for the Chinooks in recent years. The Calgary native came to Lakeshore at the start of the season. He appeared and started in 8 games for the Chinooks and end with a 2.93 ERA and a 3-1 winner. Achen lead the league in strikeouts thru the first half of the season with 52 strikeouts. In mid-July, Cohen was shut down for summer activity for the upcoming MLB draft. He was then selected by the Baltimore Orioles in 14th round of the 2024 draft.

Mr. Chinooks - Arthur Liebau (Lindenwood) spent his third summer with Lakeshore in 2024. Liebau was there for the duration of the 2024 season. He appeared in 18 games on the mound in relief for the Chinooks. The Mr. Chinook Award goes to the player who the organization feels showed the most hustle, passion, determination, a great work ethic, and was an ideal teammate as well as great with our fan base.

Team awards are voted on by the coaching staff and front office staff. Congrats to our 2024 team award winners.

