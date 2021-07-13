Express Lose Close One
July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
A tough loss to Willmar tonight at Carson Park as the Express go down 4 to 3 in a game that came down to the wire. Leading 3 to 1 up until the 7th inning, the win slipped through our grasp in the final 3 innings. This puts an end to our 3-game win streak that seemed to be going strong to begin the night.
On the mound, a very well-rounded performance by Stanford's Brandt Pancer who pitched 6 innings, only allowing 4 hits while striking out 3 facing 24 batters in total.
As for batting, Stanford product, Eddie Park, and Cal Poly's Nick Marinconz both had great games. Park batted for 3 hits while Marinconz drove in 2 runs. Yet while both of these players had great games, it just wasn't enough to bring home the win.
Today, we look to turn the tables as we take on Willmar once again before heading to Duluth on Wednesday for a double-header.
