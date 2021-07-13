La Crosse Shutout for Second Straight Game, Falls 15-0 to Rox

SAINT CLOUD, MN:Â La Crosse came into Joe Faber Field on Monday night looking to end a 3 game losing streak. Not only did that not happen but the Loggers may have suffered their worst defeat of the summer to Saint Cloud.

The Loggers had allowed an average of 9.5 runs over their last 4 games coming into Monday night. That was going to be the obvious factor for La Crosse in game one against the Rox.

Travis Luensmann (Penn State) was unable to hold the Rox down. He allowed 7 hits on 3 walks Â and 6 runs over 3.1 IP. The Loggers bullpen then took over. Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) took over and gave La Crosse 1.2 IP while allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. By the time Anthony Imhoff (Pima) entered the game things were already out of hand. Imhoff took over in the 6th trailing 8-0. The left hander would go on to allow 5 hits on 6 runs. It was capped off by a 3-run homer to Brice Mathews (Nebraska) in the 8th inning to make it 12-0. Lukas Barry (Connors State) came on for the final two outs of the 8th inning.

La Crosse, who came in on a 10 inning scoreless drought to begin with, were shutout once again. It was the first time this summer that the Loggers were shutout in back to back games. Noah Myhre (Minot State) shutdown La Crosse thru 5 before the back end of Saint Cloud's bullpen handled the rest. The Loggers have produced just 5 hits and no runs over their last two losses. La Crosse has now lost 4 in a row and a season high 11 games under .500 at 16-27.

Both teams will square off once again on Tuesday night for the series finale. 7:05 first pitch.

