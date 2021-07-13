Season-High Runs and Hits in Blowout Win for Traverse City
July 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters put up a season-high 17 hits and 22 runs in a big 22-9 victory over the Rockford Rivets to complete the sweep.
The Pit Spitters went up 9-0 with a three-run second and a six-run third. Trey Yunger singled home Miles Simington and then scored on a passed ball. Christian Faust scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.
In the third, Simington launched a three-run home run, his second on the year. Faust tripled home a pair and then Zeb Roos had a sac fly to score Faust, putting the lead at nine.
After two 1-2-3 innings, Rockford made it interesting. They hit a grand slam in the bottom half and then scored three more in the fourth to cut the lead to 9-7.
In the fifth, Yunger scored on another passed ball and Roos had his second sac fly of the game. But Rockford answered with two solo homers in the sixth. Traverse City blew it open after that.
In the seventh, Faust bunted home Yunger for his third RBI. With two outs, Mario Camilletti doubled home two runs, then scored on a Simington walk. Yunger knocked in two more with his fourth hit of the night to make it 17-9.
In the ninth, Adam Proctor crushed a no-doubt grand slam just around the right field foul pole, his third homer of the season and the second grand slam by a Pit Spitter this year. Camilletti added on another run with an RBI hit.
Four relievers, O'Kelly McWilliams IV, Coby Greiner, Corbin Morrison and Evan Gates each tossed a scoreless inning.
The 22 runs eclipse 16 as their season high, and 17 hits top the 15 they've had twice.
Four players for Traverse City had multiple hits, with Michael Stygles leading the way going 5-6. He also scored four runs. He's joined by Camilletti (3-6, 2 R, 3 RBI), Simington (2-3, 3 R, 4 RBI, 3R HR, 2 BB) and Yunger (4-5, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB).
Eight of nine players tallied multiple runs and six players had multiple RBI's.
Up Next
The Pit Spitters return home for a four-game set against the Battle Creek Bombers. First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 ET and Pat Hohlfeld (4-0, 3.53) is the expected starter. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
