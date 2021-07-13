Booyah Fall in Extras

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell in extra innings to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 7-6 on Tuesday.

The Booyah had a 2-0 lead after a half inning thanks to a two-run double to right field by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) that scored Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Dayson Croes (Quincy). But, in the bottom of the first, the Dock Spiders grabbed two of their own to even it.

The Dock Spiders wouldn't stop there. They scored another two in the second inning to take a two-run lead and scored another run in the fourth to make the difference 5-2.

But the Booyah had a big seventh inning with a new pitcher on the bump for the Dock Spiders. With the bases loaded and one out, Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) worked a walk to bring in Tyler Hollow (Dixie State). With Pearson at-bat, Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Pearson then had a sacrifice fly that scored Nadir Lewis (Princeton) to tie the game. Croes then hit a double to center field that scored Ryan and gave the Booyah a one-run lead.

But in the ninth, pinch hitter Victor Scott hit a leadoff double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game. In the tenth, after the Booyah came up empty, Calvin Harris had a single with one out to score Tavian Josenberger for the win.

The Booyah look ahead to a pair of games on Wednesday in Wausau as they will take on the Woodchucks. Game one will begin at 12:05 pm and game two will start at 6:35 pm.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday, July 15 for a game against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans in attendance will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

