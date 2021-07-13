Bombers Drop Game One, Will Resume Game Two Tomorrow

BATTLE CREEK, MI- Bomber errors shut the lights on a hope for a win in game one, falling 7-4 to the Kenosha Kingfish. But the lights actually went out in game two.

Game One:

Six Bombers errors hindered the Bombers in their 7-4 loss in game one to Kenosha.

Three errors were made by second baseman Jack Merrifield, two by newcomer Brian Zapp, and one by Bombers starting pitcher Isaac van dyke.

van dyke went five innings for Battle Creek giving up nine hits and striking out four. He gave up six runs, only four of them earned as he took the loss.

Kenosha came out of the gate swinging scoring three runs on three hits in the first. McKay Barney lead the game off with a double and then scored the games first run on a Merrifield error. Justin Janas and Cam Collier drove in runs in the opening frame as well.

Collier led the Kingfish going 2-4 with two runs batted in. He drove in his second run of the game in the fifth. Kenosha also scored two in the fourth and added one in the seventh.

For the Bombers, leaving runners on base was once again an issue. Battle Creek left 10 runners on base including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth without scoring a run. The Bombers scored two in the fourth on a single by Ed Johnson and an error by Kenosha shortstop Mitch Jebb which made the game 5-3. Mason Sykes tried to spark a comeback in the seventh with his third home run of the season but Randon Daumann closed things out in Kenosha's 7-4 win. It was the first home run by a Bomber at C.O. Brown Stadium this season.

Game Two:

Game two got suspended after five innings of play due to a light malfunction at the ballpark. The game will resume tomorrow at 11:05 p.m. with the Bombers trailing the Kingfish 4-3. The game will be finished and then be followed by tomorrow's double header. Play kicks off at C.O. Brown Stadium tomorrow at 11:05 p.m.

