Iadisernia Walks-Off the Rafters

Following a tight 4-3 loss in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday night, the Madison Mallards (5-2) and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-5) faced off once again in Madison and the Mallards came out on top in walk-off fashion by a final of 7-6.

The Ducks took the lead right away in the first on a two-run home run from Drake Baldwin (Missouri State). It was the all-star's fourth homer of the season.

The Rafters then tied the game in the second on RBI-singles from E.J. Exposito (Long Island) and Jacob Hinderleider (Davidson).

Those were the only two runs given up by Mallards starter Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee). Turnquist finished with five innings pitched, giving up six hits, two earned runs and striking out five.

The Mallards then tacked on two more runs in the fourth as Matt Scannell (Princeton) had an RBI-groundout followed by an RBI-single from Kyle Bork (Minnesota).

Michael Fuhrman (UC-San Diego) put another run on the board for the Mallards when he hit a solo home-run out to left in the sixth. That was Fuhrman's first home run on the season.

In the seventh, the Rafters turned a 5-2 deficit into a 6-2 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, a fly ball got lost in the lights resulting in three runs scoring. Then an RBI-double from Hinderleider brought in another for the Rafters.

The score remained 6-5 until the bottom of the ninth. Cam Cratic (Missouri State) led off with a single and then Alex Iadisernia (Elon) walked off the ballgame with a home run to left. It was Iadisernia's sixth home run of the year, tying him for second in the Northwoods League.

Tonight was the third walk-off win of the season for Madison, this being the first via a home run.

This concludes the series with the Rafters as the teams split. Tomorrow, the Mallards will stay in Madison to play a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch of game one is set for 12:05 p.m. with game two starting at 6:35 p.m.

