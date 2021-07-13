Booyah Search for Third Win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are on the road again as they take on the Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field as they finish off a home-and-home series.

The Booyah were victorious in yesterday's contest at Capital Credit Union Park, 4-2. The Booyah got off to an early lead as Dayson Croes (Quincy) drove in Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) in the first inning. Green Bay added another in both the third and fourth inning thanks to RBIs by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Nadir Lewis (Princeton).

The Dock Spiders made things interesting in the sixth inning when they broke into the run column. They added another in the eighth inning to make the difference one run.

But the Booyah picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Elias Flowers (Jacksonville) drove in Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) to make it 4-2. Mason Coon (Illinois-Springfield) came in in the ninth inning and picked up his first save of the season.

Mykel Page (Southern) pitched 5.1 shutout innings. He allowed six hits, while walking one and striking out two.

Tanner Lane (Pittsburg State) will get the start for the Booyah. He is 1-0 on the season, pitching 19 innings allowing 17 hits, 10 runs, nine earned runs, 13 walks and 21 strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders Jackson Kimbrell. He has pitched just four innings, two runs, one run, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts. He has not picked up a decision and has a 2.25 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday, July 15 for a game against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans in attendance will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

