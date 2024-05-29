Stingers Complete Sweep in Waterloo, Topping Bucks 11-5

WATERLOO, IOWA - After trailing for the first time in 2024, the Willmar Stingers piled on the runs, beating the Waterloo Bucks 11-5 to complete the series sweep.

Waterloo had a 3-0 lead after the first, but then it was all Stingers. Willmar tallied six unanswered runs, highlighted by a 2-run homer off the bat of Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) in the 3rd and a solo shot from Sam Siegel (Augustana) in the 4th, giving the Stingers a 6-3 lead after five complete.

The Bucks got a couple back in the 6th to cut the deficit to 6-5, but again Willmar had an answer.

Colton Griffin (Stephen F Austin) started off the 7th with his second homer in as many days and ignited the offense. When all was set and done it was a five run inning, with all nine Stingers coming to the plate, pushing the lead to 11-5.

While the offense fired on all cylinders, the Stingers bullpen was called upon early in the game for the second night in a row, and they put on an encore performance just as impressive as the first.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game, Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) took over in the 2nd inning and was lights out, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just one hit.

Will Henry (Augustana) then took the ball in the 6th and went three innings, allowing just one earned run and one hit, while punching out four.

All together the Stingers staff allowed just four hits.

Willmar opens up the home schedule Wednesday evening when they take on the Badlands Big Sticks at 7:05 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

