The Woodchucks Squash the Dock Spiders to Move to 3-0
May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders 8-3 to move to 3-0 on the season. It was another strong hitting performance combined with the Chucks pitchers striking out 15 batters.
Max Galvin (OK State U) started the Chucks out hot, blasting a two-run homer in the first. It's the second two-run homer for him in as many days. The Chucks led 2-0 after two innings.
Grant Siegel (University Central Florida) commanded the mound, throwing three innings allowing three hits and earning three strikeouts. His night ended with the score at 3-1.
With the score tied 3-3 headed into the bottom of the 9th, the Chucks took the lead and added to it. Five walks from three different Dock Spider pitchers combined with a Drew Berkland RBI single was the dagger for the Chucks.
In both home games this season the Chucks have entered the 8th inning tied and taken the lead. They move to 2-0 at home and 3-0 on the season.
They'll head to Fond Du Lac at 11:35 tomorrow and look to sweep the Dock Spiders in the first series against them this season.
Images from this story
|
Wausau Woodchucks' Max Galvin at bat
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Larks Comeback Falls Short to Duluth 6-4 - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Lose Heartbreaker in Home Opener, Falling to the Big Sticks 2-1 - Willmar Stingers
- Loggers Fall to 1-2, Lose First of Two with Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- The Woodchucks Squash the Dock Spiders to Move to 3-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Woodchucks Squash the Dock Spiders to Move to 3-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kingfish Extend Winning Streak to Three - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Secures First-Win of Year with Go-Ahead Home Run against Kalamazoo - Rockford Rivets
- Busch Light Duck Blind Capacity to Decrease in 2024 - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Win Road Debut - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Host Mallards in Divisional Round Rematch - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Play Well, Lose Game 2 to Thunder Bay - Rochester Honkers
- Kisting Shines, Mallards' Offense Dominates in First Win of 2024 - Madison Mallards
- Dogs Run Out Of Gas Trying To Chop Down The Loggers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Larks Split Opening Series with Rox - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Come Back from Seven-Run Deficit, Beat Jackrabbits 15-10 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Win Road Opener in Wisconsin Rapids - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Fall in Home Opener to the Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Late Offensive Surge Seals Studdard's First Managerial Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Rafters Drop Home Opener, Fall 7-4 to Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Complete Sweep in Waterloo, Topping Bucks 11-5 - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.