Woodchucks Win Road Debut

May 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Chucks traveled to Green Bay to play game 2 of a home-and-home series. Adiel Melendez (University of Montavello) took the mound for the Chucks, striking out 1, and only allowing 3 hits across 3 innings pitched.

The Chucks would score their first run of the game in the top of the 5th when Jeff Davis (Eastern Florida State College) scored from first on a booming double from Nathan King (Kankakee Community College).

The Chucks then took the lead the very next inning off of a 2 run-home run from Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University). The Rockers would tie the game in the bottom of the 6th.

The Chucks would load the bases in the top of the 7th, off of singles from Nathan King and Drew Berkland, and a walk by Max Galvin. Jeremy Conforti (Central Methodist University) would score 2 with a single and just a pitch later Val Cerna (Central Methodist University) batted in another with a single of his own, to make the lead 6-4.

The Rockers would close the gap to 6-5 late in the 7th, but not before Caleb White (Georgia State University) struck out 2 to end the inning. His day ended with 5 strikeouts.

The Rockers would be shutout for the bottom of the 8th, with Drew Berkland making a leaping catch at the wall to preserve the Woodchucks' lead at 6-5. Max Galvin would score on an errant throw to extend the lead to 7-5.

Tyler Smith (University of South Alabama) would come in to close for the Chucks. The final score was 7-5.

